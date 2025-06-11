Kelulu Dawhuo: Chakhesang Pride Wins Miss Universe Nagaland 2025

In a dazzling ceremony at Jotsoma near Kohima, Kelulu Dawhuo, a 19-year-old representing the Chakhesang tribe, was crowned Miss Universe Nagaland 2025.

The event, organized by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland, saw Dawhuo rise above the competition, impressive in both her poise and confidence.

As she prepares to represent Nagaland at the Miss Universe India pageant, Dawhuo's win signals a proud moment for her community and a step forward in her modeling career.