Kelulu Dawhuo: Chakhesang Pride Wins Miss Universe Nagaland 2025
Kelulu Dawhuo, a 19-year-old model, was crowned Miss Universe Nagaland 2025. Representing the Chakhesang tribe, she emerged victorious at the pageant held in Jotsoma near Kohima. Dawhuo will represent Nagaland at Miss Universe India. The event drew enthusiastic participation with 14 contestants competing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dazzling ceremony at Jotsoma near Kohima, Kelulu Dawhuo, a 19-year-old representing the Chakhesang tribe, was crowned Miss Universe Nagaland 2025.
The event, organized by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland, saw Dawhuo rise above the competition, impressive in both her poise and confidence.
As she prepares to represent Nagaland at the Miss Universe India pageant, Dawhuo's win signals a proud moment for her community and a step forward in her modeling career.
