TikTok Star Khaby Lame's Visa Dilemma: A Cross-Border Saga
Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-Italian TikTok sensation, faced detainment by US immigration for overstaying his visa. Detention coincided with intensified US immigration policies. He left the country voluntarily, avoiding a deportation record. Lame's ascent to fame stems from his non-verbal TikTok videos, amassing over 162 million followers.
Khaby Lame, the viral TikTok star seen by millions worldwide, recently faced scrutiny from US immigration authorities in Las Vegas after allegedly staying beyond his visa limits.
The 25-year-old influencer, known for his expressive reactions to voguishly complex 'life hacks,' was detained but permitted to exit the US without formal deportation, according to an ICE spokesperson.
This incident occurs amid heightened immigration enforcement, underscoring administrative rigor. Originally from Senegal and raised in Italy, Lame's detainment was resolved through a voluntary departure, leaving his re-entry options open.
