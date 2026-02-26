Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office
Graham McNulty is appointed as interim director of Britain's Serious Fraud Office, taking over from Nick Ephgrave. McNulty aims to build on recent progress, having led the implementation of new technologies and a case management system. Ephgrave is retiring after enhancing the agency's capabilities in AI and crypto-assets.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office announced on Thursday that Graham McNulty will step in as interim director starting early April. McNulty, a seasoned former senior police officer, previously joined the SFO as chief operating officer in September 2024 and will succeed Nick Ephgrave on April 6, following Ephgrave's retirement after a tenure of two-and-a-half years.
Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, McNulty remarked, 'It is a tremendous privilege to lead the Serious Fraud Office.' He aims to capitalize on the agency's recent advancements, which include rolling out the first case management system and adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence.
McNulty's 31-year police career featured significant roles in combating serious and organized crime. Meanwhile, Ephgrave, the first non-lawyer director of the SFO, announced his retirement following 38 years in public service. Under his leadership, the SFO saw improvements like faster case processing and the introduction of a crypto-asset capability.
