Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Britain's Serious Fraud Office announced on Thursday that Graham McNulty will step in as interim director starting early April. McNulty, a seasoned former senior police officer, previously joined the SFO as chief operating officer in September 2024 and will succeed Nick Ephgrave on April 6, following Ephgrave's retirement after a tenure of two-and-a-half years.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, McNulty remarked, 'It is a tremendous privilege to lead the Serious Fraud Office.' He aims to capitalize on the agency's recent advancements, which include rolling out the first case management system and adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

McNulty's 31-year police career featured significant roles in combating serious and organized crime. Meanwhile, Ephgrave, the first non-lawyer director of the SFO, announced his retirement following 38 years in public service. Under his leadership, the SFO saw improvements like faster case processing and the introduction of a crypto-asset capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)