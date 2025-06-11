Musk's Regret: Social Media Clash with Trump

In a surprising turn of events, billionaire Elon Musk has expressed remorse over his recent social media posts targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made his apology public via his social media platform, X, acknowledging that his comments 'went too far.'

This development follows a heated exchange between Musk and Trump, sparked by Musk's scathing remarks criticizing the president's comprehensive tax and spending bill, which he labeled as a 'disgusting abomination.' The clash underscores the growing tensions between high-profile figures on digital platforms.

Additionally, the relationship between Musk and Trump appears to have reached a breaking point, especially after Trump declared their ties severed in the aftermath of Musk's online comments.