Left Menu

Musk's Regret: Social Media Clash with Trump

Elon Musk expressed regret for his recent social media posts about former U.S. President Donald Trump. The posts, which Musk acknowledges went too far, were part of a public exchange between the two. This interaction comes after Trump criticized Musk in response to comments about his tax and spending bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST
Musk's Regret: Social Media Clash with Trump
Elon Musk

In a surprising turn of events, billionaire Elon Musk has expressed remorse over his recent social media posts targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made his apology public via his social media platform, X, acknowledging that his comments 'went too far.'

This development follows a heated exchange between Musk and Trump, sparked by Musk's scathing remarks criticizing the president's comprehensive tax and spending bill, which he labeled as a 'disgusting abomination.' The clash underscores the growing tensions between high-profile figures on digital platforms.

Additionally, the relationship between Musk and Trump appears to have reached a breaking point, especially after Trump declared their ties severed in the aftermath of Musk's online comments.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025