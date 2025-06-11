Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Historic Journey on the Vande Bharat Express

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, traveled on the Vande Bharat Express to the Vaishno Devi shrine, marking a significant moment for Jammu and Kashmir's connectivity and tourism. His visit symbolized hope for peace and prosperity as well as promoting trade and tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:47 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Historic Journey on the Vande Bharat Express
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah marked a momentous occasion with his maiden journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Kashmir to the broader Indian landscape. After a spiritual sojourn at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, the former chief minister expressed optimism for the region's budding development and prosperity.

Accompanied by family and key political figures, Abdullah's visit underscores a strategic boost for Jammu and Kashmir's tourism and trade sectors. The leader views the Vande Bharat Express as a 'blessing', not just for local travel but also for potential economic upliftment through increased tourism and easier transport of regional produce.

With hopes for peace and renewed vibrancy in the wake of recent challenges, Abdullah's journey sends a resounding message of resilience. Statements from fellow travelers and National Conference members resonate with positivity, reinforcing belief in the region's potential for growth amidst adversities like terrorism and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025