Tragic Honeymoon: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case and Its Impact on Meghalaya

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam and her lover. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava regretted any negative impact on Meghalaya's tourism but affirmed the safety of tourists. The Meghalaya Police swiftly solved the case, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was tragically murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, in a plot involving his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. The horrifying incident led to arrests in multiple states.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed regret if the murder affected Meghalaya's tourism image and assured that tourists remain safe in the region. He credited the Meghalaya Police for their prompt resolution of the case, which garnered public attention and concern, especially among the Indore community.

While lamenting the murder, the mayor emphasized that such incidents should not be generalized or reflect on the location. He urged introspection and civil discourse to prevent similar events, noting the effectiveness of Meghalaya's law enforcement, despite local public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

