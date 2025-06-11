Tragic Honeymoon: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case and Its Impact on Meghalaya

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was tragically murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, in a plot involving his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. The horrifying incident led to arrests in multiple states.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed regret if the murder affected Meghalaya's tourism image and assured that tourists remain safe in the region. He credited the Meghalaya Police for their prompt resolution of the case, which garnered public attention and concern, especially among the Indore community.

While lamenting the murder, the mayor emphasized that such incidents should not be generalized or reflect on the location. He urged introspection and civil discourse to prevent similar events, noting the effectiveness of Meghalaya's law enforcement, despite local public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)