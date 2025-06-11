Tragic Honeymoon: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case and Its Impact on Meghalaya
Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam and her lover. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava regretted any negative impact on Meghalaya's tourism but affirmed the safety of tourists. The Meghalaya Police swiftly solved the case, leading to multiple arrests.
- Country:
- India
Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was tragically murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, in a plot involving his wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. The horrifying incident led to arrests in multiple states.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed regret if the murder affected Meghalaya's tourism image and assured that tourists remain safe in the region. He credited the Meghalaya Police for their prompt resolution of the case, which garnered public attention and concern, especially among the Indore community.
While lamenting the murder, the mayor emphasized that such incidents should not be generalized or reflect on the location. He urged introspection and civil discourse to prevent similar events, noting the effectiveness of Meghalaya's law enforcement, despite local public outcry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raja Raghuvanshi
- murder
- Meghalaya
- tourism
- Sonam
- Indore
- Mayor Bhargava
- north-east
- safety
- arrests
ALSO READ
Intense Search Amid Scenic Landscapes: Indore Couple Disappears in Meghalaya
High-Tech Hunt: Missing Indore Couple Sparks Drone Search in Meghalaya
Indore Metro Set to Launch: Free Rides and PM Modi's Inauguration
Search for Missing Indore Couple Hampered by Meghalaya Rains
Inaugural Ride: Indore's Metro Marks New Era of Transport