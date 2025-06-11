Harmonies of Hope: Music for Meals in Bengaluru

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is set to host 'Music for Meals,' a charity concert on June 14-15, 2025 in Bengaluru, featuring Carnatic fusion band AGAM. This musical initiative aims to fund mid-day meals for millions of children, coinciding with Akshaya Patra's 25th anniversary.

DivyaSree Developers is co-sponsoring the event, underscoring its commitment to social impact beyond real estate by partnering in a cause that unites music and purpose. The concerts at MLR Convention Centre and Prestige Centre for Performing Arts are already sold out, signifying robust community support.

Alongside DivyaSree, partners like Paakashala, Kalyan Jewellers, Porter, and Radio City 91.1 FM contribute to the event's success. This collaboration emphasizes music's power to inspire positive change and nourish young minds through significant community partnerships.

