Harmonies of Hope: Music for Meals in Bengaluru

The Akshaya Patra Foundation's 'Music for Meals' is a charity concert headlined by the band AGAM on 14-15 June 2025 in Bengaluru. The event supports mid-day meals for children and celebrates the foundation's 25th anniversary, with strong backing from partners like DivyaSree Developers and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:32 IST
Harmonies of Hope: Music for Meals in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is set to host 'Music for Meals,' a charity concert on June 14-15, 2025 in Bengaluru, featuring Carnatic fusion band AGAM. This musical initiative aims to fund mid-day meals for millions of children, coinciding with Akshaya Patra's 25th anniversary.

DivyaSree Developers is co-sponsoring the event, underscoring its commitment to social impact beyond real estate by partnering in a cause that unites music and purpose. The concerts at MLR Convention Centre and Prestige Centre for Performing Arts are already sold out, signifying robust community support.

Alongside DivyaSree, partners like Paakashala, Kalyan Jewellers, Porter, and Radio City 91.1 FM contribute to the event's success. This collaboration emphasizes music's power to inspire positive change and nourish young minds through significant community partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

