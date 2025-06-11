Adani Group Powers the Construction of World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge

Adani Group's cement firms were at the forefront in supplying 65,000 tonnes of cement for constructing the world's highest railway arch bridge at Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported on Wednesday.

The cement, an OPC 43 Grade, is renowned for its strength, durability, and consistent quality, skills crucial for complex infrastructures exposed to challenging climates. Adani Cement, including Ambuja Cements and ACC, played a key role in this landmark project, showcasing India's infrastructural ambition.

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group's Cement Business, expressed pride in being part of a project transcending engineering boundaries and promoting national integration. The Chenab Bridge is a triumph of design and resilience, part of Indian Railways' regional infrastructure expansion to boost connectivity.

