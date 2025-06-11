Siddharth Balachandran: A Torchbearer of Philanthropy Across Borders

In a significant recognition of his cross-border philanthropic efforts, Siddharth Balachandran has been awarded the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy, solidifying his status as a leading figure in humanitarian work across the UAE and India.

Presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the medal is a testament to Balachandran's unwavering dedication to social causes, particularly in areas like education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. Through initiatives like the Mother's and Father's Endowment in Dubai and environmental projects in India, he has demonstrated impactful philanthropy.

Balachandran's work through the Buimerc India Foundation highlights his commitment to ecological restoration and community building. The recognition from the UAE underscores the power of collaborative, cross-border philanthropy to foster social equity and sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)