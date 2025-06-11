Left Menu

Teenage Innovator Breaks Barriers and Records

Zayne, a 15-year-old Indian-origin teenager, along with his father Merzi Sodawaterwala, has co-filed a US patent for an innovative invention catering to neurodiverse and underserved populations. He is also an inline skating champion, holding a Guinness World Record and transforming perceptions of autism.

At just 15 years old, Zayne, an Indian-origin teenager based in Dubai, is making waves with his groundbreaking inventions and exceptional athletic prowess. Alongside his father, Merzi Sodawaterwala, Zayne has co-filed for a US patent focused on serving neurodiverse and underserved communities globally.

Zayne's invention combines smart mobility, adaptive coaching, and sustainable design, aiming to revolutionize the way individuals learn and grow. Described by Merzi as a 'generational blueprint for an equitable world,' this innovation holds promise for sectors like education and wellness.

In addition to his inventive pursuits, Zayne's achievements in sports are equally remarkable. He shattered the Guinness World Record in inline skating, illustrating that autism is not a limitation but a transformative force. His success story challenges societal perceptions around disabilities.

