Left Menu

Preserving Assam's Spiritual Heritage: Protecting the Sanctity of Vaishnavite Monasteries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced government measures to protect Vaishnavite monasteries' sanctity from encroachment. During a Khatara Satra visit, he discussed preserving traditions and economic sustainability, offering land for agriculture. The CM pledged government support for the monasteries' development and cultural continuity, emphasizing collective responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:55 IST
Preserving Assam's Spiritual Heritage: Protecting the Sanctity of Vaishnavite Monasteries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting cultural preservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced decisive steps to safeguard Vaishnavite monasteries, known as Satras, from encroachment. His statements came during a visit to the historic 450-year-old Khatara Satra.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining Assam's spiritual heritage. He engaged with the Satra management committee to address issues such as the reconstruction of key structures and the allocation of land for agricultural pursuits aimed at creating sustainable revenue.

Sarma offered assurances of government support to back the development and continuity of Satra institutions, underscoring the motive with prayers for the state's prosperity. Khatara Satra, founded in 1568 A.D., remains vital in fostering spiritual and cultural identity in the region.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025