Preserving Assam's Spiritual Heritage: Protecting the Sanctity of Vaishnavite Monasteries

In a move highlighting cultural preservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced decisive steps to safeguard Vaishnavite monasteries, known as Satras, from encroachment. His statements came during a visit to the historic 450-year-old Khatara Satra.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining Assam's spiritual heritage. He engaged with the Satra management committee to address issues such as the reconstruction of key structures and the allocation of land for agricultural pursuits aimed at creating sustainable revenue.

Sarma offered assurances of government support to back the development and continuity of Satra institutions, underscoring the motive with prayers for the state's prosperity. Khatara Satra, founded in 1568 A.D., remains vital in fostering spiritual and cultural identity in the region.