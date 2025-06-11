Renewing Heritage: The Call for Syed Salar Masud Dargah Site Survey

A day following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's objection to glorifying warrior-saint Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, BJP MP Anand Gond has pressed for an ASI survey of the Syed Salar Masud Dargah site. Gond contends that the premises hold the historical 'Surya Kund', integral to the meditation practices of Rishi Balark, guru of Maharaja Suheldev.

In a meeting with Adityanath, Gond stressed the site's spiritual significance, urging the restoration of the 'Surya Kund' and the erection of a Rishi Balark statue. He highlighted how residents believe the site's waters possess healing properties, noting the area's deteriorating state requires urgent attention.

Maharaja Suheldev's defeat of Ghaznavid general Masud in 1033 AD positions him as a regional hero. The dargah traditionally hosts an annual fair, now cancelled due to security issues. Adityanath's recent memorial unveiling for Maharaja Suheldev reflects a broader move to commemorate local figures over historical invaders, as regional dynamics shift away from colonial influences.