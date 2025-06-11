Harvey Weinstein's Hollywood Reckoning: Guilty in Retrial

Harvey Weinstein, once a towering figure in Hollywood, has been found guilty on a sex crimes charge in a Manhattan retrial. This comes after a previous conviction was overturned last year by a state appeals court. Prosecutors alleged that Weinstein, 73, leveraged his industry power to exploit and assault women.

The jury convicted Weinstein on one of three counts, related to the assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. However, he was found not guilty concerning allegations from Kaja Sokola in 2002, and deliberations regarding Jessica Mann's 2013 accusation continue. Weinstein's defense argued that his relations with accusers were consensual.

The retrial underscores the impact of the #MeToo movement, encouraging women to expose sexual misconduct. Despite the previous conviction's annulment, Weinstein remains imprisoned due to a 2022 California conviction. The Manhattan District Attorney's office portrays him as a repeat offender, while he continues to deny any wrongdoing.