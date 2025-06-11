Left Menu

Weinstein Retrial: Split Verdict in High-Profile Case

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a top charge in his sex crimes retrial, while acquitted on another and with no verdict yet on a third. This mixed outcome brings new developments in a landmark case central to the #MeToo movement, with a majority-female jury delivering the latest verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:38 IST
Weinstein Retrial: Split Verdict in High-Profile Case
Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, former film industry titan, was found guilty on one of the pivotal charges during his recent sex crimes retrial. The jury, however, acquitted him on another charge, leaving the third charge undecided.

This split decision offers a complex mix of outcomes for both prosecutors and Weinstein's defense team in what remains a landmark case pivotal to the #MeToo movement's impact on Hollywood power dynamics.

The retrial follows the overturning of Weinstein's initial conviction, which played a significant role in his fall from grace. The decisions made this week may further influence future legal proceedings and public discourse regarding accountability in cases of sexual misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025