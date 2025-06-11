Weinstein Retrial: Split Verdict in High-Profile Case
Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a top charge in his sex crimes retrial, while acquitted on another and with no verdict yet on a third. This mixed outcome brings new developments in a landmark case central to the #MeToo movement, with a majority-female jury delivering the latest verdict.
Harvey Weinstein, former film industry titan, was found guilty on one of the pivotal charges during his recent sex crimes retrial. The jury, however, acquitted him on another charge, leaving the third charge undecided.
This split decision offers a complex mix of outcomes for both prosecutors and Weinstein's defense team in what remains a landmark case pivotal to the #MeToo movement's impact on Hollywood power dynamics.
The retrial follows the overturning of Weinstein's initial conviction, which played a significant role in his fall from grace. The decisions made this week may further influence future legal proceedings and public discourse regarding accountability in cases of sexual misconduct.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harvey Weinstein
- retrial
- conviction
- #MeToo
- Hollywood
- sex crimes
- trial
- outcome
- jury
- verdict
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives
High Court Criticizes Trial Judge Over Divorce Suit Handling
Trial of Syrian Migrant Fuels Migration Policy Debate in Germany
Shock Resignation in Maradona Homicide Trial
Balrampur Chini Mills Pioneers Green Industrial Growth with New PLA Plant