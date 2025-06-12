Foolproof Security and Enhanced Facilities Await Devotees at Annual Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that comprehensive security and improved facilities have been arranged for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, urging pilgrims to visit the revered shrine in large numbers.

Sinha ceremonially marked the pilgrimage's start by performing the 'Pratham Puja' at the shrine, highlighting significant improvements in facilities and security this year, commencing July 3 through August 9.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized enhanced safety measures, including safe tracks, retaining structures, medical facilities, and collaboration with local stakeholders to ensure a memorable pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)