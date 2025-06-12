Left Menu

Foolproof Security and Enhanced Facilities Await Devotees at Annual Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that comprehensive security and improved facilities are in place for the Amarnath Yatra. Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the shrine, urging devotees to participate in the pilgrimage, starting July 3. Enhanced safety measures and medical facilities are also confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:03 IST
Foolproof Security and Enhanced Facilities Await Devotees at Annual Amarnath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that comprehensive security and improved facilities have been arranged for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, urging pilgrims to visit the revered shrine in large numbers.

Sinha ceremonially marked the pilgrimage's start by performing the 'Pratham Puja' at the shrine, highlighting significant improvements in facilities and security this year, commencing July 3 through August 9.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized enhanced safety measures, including safe tracks, retaining structures, medical facilities, and collaboration with local stakeholders to ensure a memorable pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025