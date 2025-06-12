Left Menu

Join the Fight: Eradicating the Curse of Child Labour

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labels child labour a 'curse' and urges collective efforts to eradicate it. Emphasizing education, security, and dignity for every child, his remarks coincide with the World Day Against Child Labour, raising awareness to eliminate this global issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:50 IST
Join the Fight: Eradicating the Curse of Child Labour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement against child labour, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the practice as a 'curse' during the World Day Against Child Labour observance on June 12. He called for collective efforts from citizens to eradicate child labour by ensuring that every child receives education, security, and dignity.

Through a social media post, Adityanath underlined the importance of awareness and community involvement in building a sensitive and empowered society. He urged people to pledge to connect every child to essential resources, emphasizing that child labour cannot be accepted.

The World Day Against Child Labour, initiated by the International Labour Organisation in 2002, serves as a global platform to highlight the plight of child workers and mobilize action against the worst forms of child labour, including hazardous work, forced labour, and exploitation.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025