Join the Fight: Eradicating the Curse of Child Labour

In a strong statement against child labour, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the practice as a 'curse' during the World Day Against Child Labour observance on June 12. He called for collective efforts from citizens to eradicate child labour by ensuring that every child receives education, security, and dignity.

Through a social media post, Adityanath underlined the importance of awareness and community involvement in building a sensitive and empowered society. He urged people to pledge to connect every child to essential resources, emphasizing that child labour cannot be accepted.

The World Day Against Child Labour, initiated by the International Labour Organisation in 2002, serves as a global platform to highlight the plight of child workers and mobilize action against the worst forms of child labour, including hazardous work, forced labour, and exploitation.