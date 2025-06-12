Left Menu

Harmonizing Asia: ISAMRA Leads Charge at Asian CMO Forum

ISAMRA, led by Sanjay Tandon, participated in Tokyo's Asian CMO Forum to advocate for artists' rights. Discussions focused on digital solutions for royalty management and cross-border cooperation. ISAMRA's involvement underscored India's commitment to aligning music rights with global standards, emphasizing recognition and empowerment for performers across Asia.

The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) reaffirmed its commitment to global advocacy for artists' rights at the Asian CMO Forum in Tokyo.

This significant event, attended by collective management organizations from various Asian countries and in collaboration with SCAPR and WIPO, focused on digital integration and IT solutions for efficient royalty management.

Representing India was Sanjay Tandon, who highlighted the need for streamlined technology-backed solutions. His presence further cemented ISAMRA's status as a leader in reforming and empowering performers' rights on an international scale.

