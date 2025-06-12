Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Influencer's Death: A Grim Discovery

Punjab-based influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', was found deceased in her car at Adesh University. Missing since June 9, the 30-year-old had millions of online followers. A man was seen on CCTV leaving the car. Authorities are investigating the cause of her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST
The body of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari was discovered in an abandoned car at Adesh University, Bathinda district, police confirmed on Thursday.

As investigations unfold, police revealed that the vehicle belonged to Kanchan, who went missing on June 9 after leaving for a supposed promotional event.

Further complicating the mystery, a man was captured on CCTV exiting the abandoned vehicle, prompting a wide-ranging investigation by several police teams.

