Mystery Surrounding Influencer's Death: A Grim Discovery

The body of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari was discovered in an abandoned car at Adesh University, Bathinda district, police confirmed on Thursday.

As investigations unfold, police revealed that the vehicle belonged to Kanchan, who went missing on June 9 after leaving for a supposed promotional event.

Further complicating the mystery, a man was captured on CCTV exiting the abandoned vehicle, prompting a wide-ranging investigation by several police teams.