Left Menu

Aeona: Redefining Aesthetic Care for Women

Aeona, founded by Dr. Amit Gupta and Mrs. Deepti Gupta, is a new women-centric aesthetic care destination. Officially launched on June 7th, 2025, in Gurugram, Aeona integrates cutting-edge medical innovation with holistic care to empower women and redefine aesthetic services through personalized, confidence-boosting treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:30 IST
Aeona: Redefining Aesthetic Care for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aeona, a groundbreaking aesthetic care center exclusively for women, was inaugurated on June 7, 2025, by acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Amit Gupta and Mrs. Deepti Gupta. Situated in Gurugram, Aeona aims to transcend traditional clinics by fostering a sanctuary for women, promoting empowerment through empathetic, science-led aesthetic care.

This purely women-centric vertical of Divine Cosmetic Surgery combines advanced medical techniques with a holistic approach, celebrating individuality and emotional well-being alongside physical transformation. The launch event welcomed esteemed members of the medical community, media professionals, and influencers, who were given a tour of Aeona's curated spaces and services.

Dr. Amit Gupta emphasized Aeona's dedication to providing a transformative journey rooted in self-love and authenticity, with services tailored to contemporary women's needs. The facility offers surgical and non-invasive options, prioritizing natural outcomes and personalized consultations to ensure client-first care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025