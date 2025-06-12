Aeona: Redefining Aesthetic Care for Women

Aeona, a groundbreaking aesthetic care center exclusively for women, was inaugurated on June 7, 2025, by acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Amit Gupta and Mrs. Deepti Gupta. Situated in Gurugram, Aeona aims to transcend traditional clinics by fostering a sanctuary for women, promoting empowerment through empathetic, science-led aesthetic care.

This purely women-centric vertical of Divine Cosmetic Surgery combines advanced medical techniques with a holistic approach, celebrating individuality and emotional well-being alongside physical transformation. The launch event welcomed esteemed members of the medical community, media professionals, and influencers, who were given a tour of Aeona's curated spaces and services.

Dr. Amit Gupta emphasized Aeona's dedication to providing a transformative journey rooted in self-love and authenticity, with services tailored to contemporary women's needs. The facility offers surgical and non-invasive options, prioritizing natural outcomes and personalized consultations to ensure client-first care.

(With inputs from agencies.)