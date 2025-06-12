Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: From BTS Military Discharge to Disney's Legal Battle

A whirlwind of entertainment news includes BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completing military service, the 'Ted Lasso' team promoting World Cup spirit in Los Angeles, and Brian Wilson's passing. Legal issues arise as Disney and Universal sue image creator Midjourney, while Tencent Music expands its content library by acquiring Ximalaya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From BTS Military Discharge to Disney's Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week in entertainment, South Korean pop sensation BTS announced that members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their mandatory military service. The group's fans eagerly anticipate the band's return to the global music scene following their service commitments.

In Los Angeles, the creators and stars of 'Ted Lasso' are rallying support for the World Cup, urging the city to embrace the soccer festival as host of several key matches. The event marks the one-year countdown to the tournament's kickoff in North America.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry faces legal hurdles as Disney and Universal pursue a copyright lawsuit against Midjourney, accusing the AI image creator of copying iconic characters. This, alongside Tencent Music's $2.4 billion acquisition of China-based Ximalaya, highlights significant business maneuvers in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025