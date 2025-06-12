Entertainment Highlights: From BTS Military Discharge to Disney's Legal Battle
A whirlwind of entertainment news includes BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completing military service, the 'Ted Lasso' team promoting World Cup spirit in Los Angeles, and Brian Wilson's passing. Legal issues arise as Disney and Universal sue image creator Midjourney, while Tencent Music expands its content library by acquiring Ximalaya.
This week in entertainment, South Korean pop sensation BTS announced that members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their mandatory military service. The group's fans eagerly anticipate the band's return to the global music scene following their service commitments.
In Los Angeles, the creators and stars of 'Ted Lasso' are rallying support for the World Cup, urging the city to embrace the soccer festival as host of several key matches. The event marks the one-year countdown to the tournament's kickoff in North America.
Meanwhile, the entertainment industry faces legal hurdles as Disney and Universal pursue a copyright lawsuit against Midjourney, accusing the AI image creator of copying iconic characters. This, alongside Tencent Music's $2.4 billion acquisition of China-based Ximalaya, highlights significant business maneuvers in the sector.
