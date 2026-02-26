South Africa Marches to T20 World Cup Semis with Dominant Win

South Africa edged closer to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup, powered by captain Aiden Markram's brilliant 82-run knock in a decisive nine-wicket win over West Indies on Thursday.

The Markram and Quinton de Kock duo forged a 95-run opening partnership, efficiently chasing a target of 177 with 23 balls remaining. Their victory propelled South Africa to the top of Group One in the Super Eights, boasting four points after toppling defending champions India.

West Indies had a tumultuous start, stumbling at 43-4, but the partnership between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd salvaged a respectable 176-8. However, South Africa's powerful batting, highlighted by Markram's leadership, sealed their triumph with minimal fuss.

