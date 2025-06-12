Bollywood Unites in Grief Over Air India Tragedy
Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt, have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The crash claimed several lives, casting a shadow on the industry. Actors have voiced condolences, with some canceling scheduled events as a mark of respect.
The Indian film industry is mourning following the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, an incident that has claimed multiple lives. Notable figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar took to social media, expressing their sorrow and condolences for the affected families.
The ill-fated flight was a Boeing 787-8 traveling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 242 passengers and crew of various nationalities. The unfortunate event has led actors, including Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun, to voice their prayers and support for the victims' families.
In response to the tragedy, some celebrities have canceled public appearances, opting instead to stand in solidarity with those impacted. Their collective voice underscores the gravity of the event and the profound loss experienced by many.
