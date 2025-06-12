Global Leaders Unite in Condolence for Tragic Ahmedabad Air India Crash

In a sobering international response, global leaders have conveyed their condolences following the disastrous Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in numerous casualties, with the flight carrying 242 passengers and crew of various nationalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres were among those who reached out with messages of support and condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As search and rescue operations continue, leaders from the UK, Portugal, Canada, and several other nations have issued statements of solidarity, underlining the shared grief and the global dimension of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)