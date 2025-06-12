Harvey Weinstein Mistrial Declared Amid Juror Conflict

In a dramatic turn of events, the criminal trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein witnessed a mistrial declaration on a rape charge, owing to a juror's refusal to continue deliberations. The decision, announced by Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, came shortly after a jury found Weinstein guilty on a separate sex abuse count, while acquitting him on another.

Weinstein, who maintains his innocence and denies accusations of non-consensual sex, faced renewed scrutiny as he awaited sentencing for potential prison time. The allegations involve multiple women, with the court focusing on accusations from former production assistant Miriam Haley and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

The high-profile case, emblematic of the #MeToo movement's impact, had already witnessed the overturning of Weinstein's previous conviction by a New York state appeals court. Despite being incarcerated following another conviction in California, Weinstein's legal battles remain in the spotlight as he appeals the outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)