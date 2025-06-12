Left Menu

Tragedy Halts Andhra's Governance Celebration

The Andhra Pradesh state event, meant to celebrate one year of TDP-led government, is canceled due to an Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed many. Initially postponed, all related activities, including regional workshops, by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are also halted in response.

The Andhra Pradesh state function titled 'Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh' was canceled following an Air India crash in Ahmedabad, officials announced. The event intended to commemorate the first year of the TDP-led government.

Originally planned for Thursday evening, the function was first postponed but later canceled in light of the tragedy.

As a sign of respect, the state has also canceled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's engagements in Vishakapatnam, including a New and Renewable Energy Regional Workshop.

The Air India flight, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in numerous casualties and impacting a densely populated residential area.

