Mistrial Declared in Weinstein Case amid Jury Discord

The trial against Harvey Weinstein in Manhattan ended in a mistrial on a rape charge due to juror dissension. Although convicted of a separate sex abuse charge, prosecutors aim to retry the third-degree rape charge. Weinstein plans to appeal his conviction, citing jury misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:26 IST
Harvey Weinstein

The Manhattan trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faced a setback as the judge declared a mistrial on a rape charge. This decision comes after juror discord disrupted proceedings, leading the judge to send jurors home to defuse tensions.

Despite the mistrial, Weinstein was convicted of a felony sex abuse charge for a 2006 incident involving former production assistant Miriam Haley. Prosecutors are poised to retry Weinstein on a third-degree rape charge linked to aspiring actress Jessica Mann from 2013.

Weinstein's defense plans an appeal, arguing jury misconduct. Known for co-founding Miramax and producing hits like 'Pulp Fiction,' Weinstein's downfall contributed to the #MeToo movement, with over 100 women accusing him of misconduct. He is currently appealing a separate rape conviction in California.

