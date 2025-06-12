Dua Lipa Announces Engagement to Actor Callum Turner

Love is in the air as singer Dua Lipa has joyously confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner. The revelation came during an interview with British Vogue, as reported by PEOPLE.

Lipa expressed her excitement saying, 'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting,' during a dinner conversation with a reporter from the outlet. She proudly displayed her engagement ring, which Turner had designed with the help of Lipa's best friends and her sister.

The couple's relationship blossomed in early 2024, when they were first seen together at an afterparty for the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Masters of the Air,' starring Turner. A captured video from the event shows the pair slow dancing, hinting at their burgeoning romance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)