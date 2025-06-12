Left Menu

Dua Lipa Announces Engagement to Actor Callum Turner

Singer Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner in a British Vogue interview. The couple, who started dating in early 2024, share a deep connection reflected in the personalized design of Lipa's engagement ring, crafted with input from her closest friends and family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:45 IST
Dua Lipa Announces Engagement to Actor Callum Turner
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Love is in the air as singer Dua Lipa has joyously confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner. The revelation came during an interview with British Vogue, as reported by PEOPLE.

Lipa expressed her excitement saying, 'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting,' during a dinner conversation with a reporter from the outlet. She proudly displayed her engagement ring, which Turner had designed with the help of Lipa's best friends and her sister.

The couple's relationship blossomed in early 2024, when they were first seen together at an afterparty for the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Masters of the Air,' starring Turner. A captured video from the event shows the pair slow dancing, hinting at their burgeoning romance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025