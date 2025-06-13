Left Menu

Entertainment News Highlights: From BTS Military Discharge to Lawsuit Against Midjourney

This summary covers several entertainment events, including BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's military discharge, 'Ted Lasso' celebrating the World Cup countdown in Los Angeles, and Brian Wilson's passing. Other news involve Trump's mixed reception at the Kennedy Center and Disney suing Midjourney for copyright infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BTS fans worldwide were delighted as Jimin and Jungkook were officially discharged from South Korea's military, sparking hopes for the K-pop group's comeback. The completion of their duties marks the end of BTS members' mandatory service, which had put their impressive global career on hold since 2022.

'Ted Lasso' creators joined Angelenos to celebrate the city's role in hosting the FIFA World Cup, fostering enthusiasm and unity among fans. The popular show's team hopes the event will strengthen community ties as Los Angeles prepares for its international spotlight.

In a major lawsuit, entertainment giants Disney and Universal are taking legal action against Midjourney, alleging copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims Midjourney's AI tool unlawfully reproduces iconic characters from their film libraries, which could have significant implications on AI use in creative industries.

