Tragic Air India Crash: Personal Ties and the Human Story

NCP chief Sunil Tatkare has disclosed a personal connection to the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, saying that crew member Aparna Mahadik, who was aboard, is related to him.

Aparna Mahadik, 42, is the daughter-in-law of Tatkare's younger sister and a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai. Her husband, also part of Air India's cabin crew, was in Delhi during the accident. The Mahadik family has been informed about the disaster.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff, had 242 people on board. Included were 230 passengers from various nationalities and a crew comprised of two pilots and 10 crew members.

