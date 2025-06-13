Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash Claims Lives of Two Manipur Crew Members

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh mourns the loss of two cabin crew members from Manipur in an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight had 241 casualties, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Singh expressed sorrow over the tragic event.

In a tragic incident, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of all 241 people on board. Among the victims were two young cabin crew members from Manipur, identified as Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of the young crew members, hailing their dedication and pride in service. Singh conveyed his condolences on social media platform X, acknowledging the significant loss to their families and communities in Manipur.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba offered his tributes, hoping for eternal peace for the departed souls. The tragic event has sent waves of grief across the Manipur state and the nation.

