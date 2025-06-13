Bollywood Mourns Tragic Air India Crash

A devastating Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday has left 241 dead, with only one person surviving the catastrophe. The London-bound flight collided with the residential quarters of BJ Medical College, claiming lives both on board and on the ground.

Prominent Bollywood figures, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Salman Khan, have expressed their condolences. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram, highlighting her shock and prayers for those affected, while Salman Khan postponed an event in the wake of the disaster.

Further anguish was felt as actor Vikrant Massey revealed a personal connection to the tragedy— the First Officer, Clive Kundar, was the son of a family friend. The loss reverberates deeply among the community, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of such disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)