Tragedy in Dominican Republic: Nightclub Collapse Arrests

Antonio and Maribel Espaillat were arrested over the deadly nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, which killed 236. They are accused of negligence for failing to prevent the disaster, as well as intimidating witnesses. Investigations continue as survivors' families pursue legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:28 IST
The owner of a renowned nightclub in the Dominican Republic, where a roof collapse in April claimed 236 lives, was arrested alongside his sister, authorities reported on Thursday.

Antonio and Maribel Espaillat are being held on charges of negligence and potential witness intimidation, pending formal charges within 48 hours.

The disaster has drawn widespread attention, given the club's historic significance and the high-profile victims involved. Lawsuits have been filed as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

