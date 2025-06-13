Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao

The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, granting him bail after his arrest over controversial remarks aired on his show about Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan ordered the 70-year-old's release, highlighting the importance of protecting his journalistic rights and freedom of speech. The court clarified that Rao himself didn't make the derogatory comments; rather, they were made by a panellist on his show.

The bench urged the Andhra Pradesh government to consider Rao's rights in their proceedings and asked Rao to ensure no disparaging remarks are made on his program in the future. The court's decision underscores the delicate balance between free speech and legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)