Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao

The Supreme Court granted bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao following his arrest by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly making disparaging remarks against Amaravati. The court upheld his journalistic and free speech rights, noting he didn't make the remarks, and directed his release with conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:13 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, granting him bail after his arrest over controversial remarks aired on his show about Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan ordered the 70-year-old's release, highlighting the importance of protecting his journalistic rights and freedom of speech. The court clarified that Rao himself didn't make the derogatory comments; rather, they were made by a panellist on his show.

The bench urged the Andhra Pradesh government to consider Rao's rights in their proceedings and asked Rao to ensure no disparaging remarks are made on his program in the future. The court's decision underscores the delicate balance between free speech and legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025