Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao
The Supreme Court granted bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao following his arrest by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly making disparaging remarks against Amaravati. The court upheld his journalistic and free speech rights, noting he didn't make the remarks, and directed his release with conditions.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, granting him bail after his arrest over controversial remarks aired on his show about Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.
A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan ordered the 70-year-old's release, highlighting the importance of protecting his journalistic rights and freedom of speech. The court clarified that Rao himself didn't make the derogatory comments; rather, they were made by a panellist on his show.
The bench urged the Andhra Pradesh government to consider Rao's rights in their proceedings and asked Rao to ensure no disparaging remarks are made on his program in the future. The court's decision underscores the delicate balance between free speech and legal boundaries.
