Tragedy in the Skies: Loss of Crew Member Leaves Family in Deep Shock

Lamnunthem Singson, a 26-year-old Air India crew member from Manipur, was killed in a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. The sole breadwinner of her family, Singson had spoken to her mother before the tragedy. Her family, displaced by ethnic violence, is now struggling to cope with the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lamnunthem Singson, 26, was tragically killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The loss of Singson, who was the breadwinner for her family, has left them in deep shock. Her family, previously displaced by ethnic violence, is now grappling with this devastating news.

Singson's mother last spoke to her daughter on June 11, with Singson preparing to fly to London. The conversation, like many others, included prayers they routinely shared. Her family describes Singson as their only daughter and a crucial financial support, as her elder brother faces unemployment and illness.

Singson's death has profound implications for her family, who had previously fled their home in Imphal due to ethnic violence and currently reside in Kangpokpi. Her family members are en route to Ahmedabad to address this tragic occurrence, underlining the devastating impact on their lives.

