Kamal Haasan's Linguistic Controversy: The Courtroom Drama

Karnataka's High Court has directed the producer of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' to respond to an application after his controversial remarks about the Kannada language. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat seeks judicial intervention, citing cultural concerns. Haasan, criticized for not apologizing, faces demands to withdraw his statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language have sparked legal action, with the Karnataka High Court asking the producer of 'Thug Life' to address concerns raised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

The Parishat is challenging the film's release in Karnataka, citing cultural and linguistic threats posed by Haasan's statement at the movie's audio launch.

The High Court criticized Haasan for not apologizing, emphasizing that a single apology could resolve the controversy. The matter is set for further hearing, with Raaj Kamal Films International seeking security for the film's release.

