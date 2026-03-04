Jack Fletcher Issues Apology for Homophobic Remark

Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher has publicly apologized following the use of a homophobic slur during a youth match, an incident that resulted in disciplinary action from England's Football Association.

The FA imposed a six-game suspension and a fine of 1,500 pounds after Fletcher admitted to using the offensive term against an opponent in an Under-21 EFL Trophy match against Barnsley. Despite his apology and expression of remorse, the act was labeled an 'aggravated breach' of conduct.

Fletcher, seeking to make amends, will engage in the club's diversity and inclusion programs and undergo mandatory educational training. The young midfielder, who has already played in the Premier League, and his twin brother, Tyler, both follow in the footsteps of their father, Darren Fletcher, who recently served as United's interim manager.

