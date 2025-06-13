Miracle Survivor: Vishwas Kumar Ramesh's Incredible Escape from AI 171 Crash
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic Air India AI 171 crash, recounts his miraculous escape from the doomed London-bound flight. The incident claimed 265 lives, including prominent figures. Ramesh credits his survival to his position in seat 11A, which allowed him an unexpected route to safety.
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor from the catastrophic crash of Air India's AI 171, continues to grapple with the astonishing reality of his survival. The flight, which tragically claimed the lives of 265 people, was en route to London when disaster struck.
Ramesh, a 45-year-old British citizen, vividly described how the plane seemed to struggle mere seconds after its takeoff from Ahmedabad, India. Despite the chaos and confusion, he managed to escape the wreckage through an emergency exit, thanks to his fortuitous seating in seat 11A.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ramesh, who is recuperating in a local hospital, to express concern for his health. The crash has left an indelible mark on Ramesh, who struggles to come to terms with surviving such an ordeal that took the lives of others, including notable figures like former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
