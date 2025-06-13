The Battle Over Tamil Nadu's Rich Cultural Heritage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its promotion of the mythical Sarasvati civilisation, a stance he claims is unsupported by credible evidence. Meanwhile, he argues, the BJP dismisses the rigorously established antiquity of Tamil culture.

In a recent post shared on the platform 'X,' Stalin referenced carbon-dated artefacts and Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) findings from international laboratories concerning the Keezhadi excavations. He noted that despite this evidence, the BJP continues to demand further proof, contrasting their skepticism with their support for the Sarasvati narrative.

Stalin accused the BJP-RSS ecosystem of recoiling at the truth of Tamil heritage, not due to a lack of evidence but because it contradicts their narrative. He asserted that the union government is attempting to obscure and destroy the ancient history of the Tamil people, as evidenced by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's calls for further validation of ASI findings at Keezhadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)