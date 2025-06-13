Arrests Made in Murder of Influencer Kanchan Kumari

Left Menu

Two men have been arrested for the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari in Punjab. The main conspirator remains at large. Kumari, famous for her Instagram and YouTube presence, was found dead in her car. Her alleged murder was motivated by her social media content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:55 IST
Authorities have detained two individuals in connection with the murder of Punjab social media influencer Kanchan Kumari. Her body was discovered in an abandoned vehicle in Bathinda, prompting immediate investigation by local police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal detailed the arrests of Jaspreet Singh, 32, and Nimarjit Singh, 21, both identified as members of the Nihang community. The primary suspect, Amritpal Singh Mehron, has yet to be apprehended, with efforts underway to locate him.

Kumari, known online as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', had amassed significant followings on Instagram and YouTube. Her death was allegedly precipitated by her social media 'immoral and vulgar content', which the accused claim offended their community's sentiments. A murder case has been formally registered based on a complaint from Kumari's mother.

