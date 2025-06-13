Left Menu

Dakota Johnson Critiques Hollywood's Risk-Averse Strategies

Actor Dakota Johnson criticizes Hollywood's repetitive remake trend, citing risk aversion and a lack of creativity driven by industry committees. Johnson emphasizes audiences' desire for novel experiences, sharing these views during a promotion for her new film 'Materialists', alongside co-stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:44 IST
Dakota Johnson Critiques Hollywood's Risk-Averse Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dakota Johnson has voiced criticism over Hollywood's inclination to recycle successful projects, calling the industry's approach a 'bit of a mess.' Johnson, during the promotional tour for her new film 'Materialists,' elaborated on why the industry remains risk-averse.

She attributed the problem to creative decisions being controlled by committees who often lack a personal connection to movies. 'It's challenging when decision-makers don't really engage with the art themselves,' said the 35-year-old star, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Dakota, known for her role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' emphasized that audiences crave fresh and novel experiences.

Johnson pointed out that despite studios' preference to replicate past successes, the general public seeks innovation and new narratives. Her film 'Materialists,' featuring co-stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, is directed by Celine Song. Additionally, Johnson is set to star in 'Verity' with Anne Hathaway, directed by Michael Showalter, which is slated for a May 2026 release.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025