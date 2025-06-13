Dakota Johnson Critiques Hollywood's Risk-Averse Strategies

Actor Dakota Johnson has voiced criticism over Hollywood's inclination to recycle successful projects, calling the industry's approach a 'bit of a mess.' Johnson, during the promotional tour for her new film 'Materialists,' elaborated on why the industry remains risk-averse.

She attributed the problem to creative decisions being controlled by committees who often lack a personal connection to movies. 'It's challenging when decision-makers don't really engage with the art themselves,' said the 35-year-old star, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Dakota, known for her role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' emphasized that audiences crave fresh and novel experiences.

Johnson pointed out that despite studios' preference to replicate past successes, the general public seeks innovation and new narratives. Her film 'Materialists,' featuring co-stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, is directed by Celine Song. Additionally, Johnson is set to star in 'Verity' with Anne Hathaway, directed by Michael Showalter, which is slated for a May 2026 release.