Dr. Shamsheer's Generous Aid for Crash Victims' Families

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, an Indian doctor and philanthropist based in UAE, announced Rs 6 crore in financial aid for families affected by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The relief includes substantial support for deceased medical students’ families and injured students. Dr. Shamsheer has a history of aiding in crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:25 IST
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, a prominent UAE-based Indian doctor and philanthropist, has pledged a financial aid package worth Rs 6 crore for those devastated by last week's Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The tragic incident at BJ Medical College's Atulyam hostel complex claimed numerous lives and destroyed much of the premises.

The Boeing 787-8 airplane, bound for London, tragically crashed soon after take-off, leading to the deaths of all but one of the passengers and crew on board, along with 29 individuals on the ground, including five medical students. Dr. Shamsheer, deeply moved by the catastrophe, announced the aid from Abu Dhabi, reflecting on his own time in similar student accommodations, which intensified his empathy for the victims.

The relief package includes Rs 1 crore for each of the four deceased medical students' families and Rs 20 lakh for the families of the injured students and doctors who lost loved ones. Coordination with the Junior Doctors' Association at BJ Medical College will facilitate the swift delivery of support. A long-time supporter of crisis relief, Dr. Shamsheer had previously aided victims of the 2010 Mangalore air crash.

