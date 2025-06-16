India Leads the Charge in Global Big Cat Conservation
India's role as a leader in wildlife conservation was highlighted by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the IBCA assembly. India, a key player in the International Big Cat Alliance, aims to share its conservation strategies with range countries, fostering innovation to protect big cats and their habitats.
- Country:
- India
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday that India is stepping up as a global leader in wildlife conservation efforts, particularly in safeguarding big cats. India plans to collaborate with the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to ensure the survival of these majestic animals and their habitats worldwide.
At the inaugural IBCA assembly, a coalition of 95 countries focused on protecting the planet's seven major big cat species, Yadav emphasized India's commitment to sharing successful conservation practices. The assembly confirmed Yadav as IBCA President and S P Yadav as Director General.
Representatives from nine countries, including Bhutan, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan, participated in discussions. They ratified several foundational documents for IBCA, including its headquarters agreement and work plan, which will lay the groundwork for global cooperation in big cat conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GBA to launch key climate initiatives to celebrate World Environment Day
Railway ministry wants train crew to avoid running-room gossips for safe operations
Education Ministry Kicks Off School-Based Tobacco Awareness Campaign
Why no appeal for 'virtual Bakri Eid': Nitesh Rane to environmentalists, animal rights activists
Coal Ministry Launches C CARES 2.0: A New Era in PF and Pension Disbursement