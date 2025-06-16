Left Menu

India Leads the Charge in Global Big Cat Conservation

India's role as a leader in wildlife conservation was highlighted by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the IBCA assembly. India, a key player in the International Big Cat Alliance, aims to share its conservation strategies with range countries, fostering innovation to protect big cats and their habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST
Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday that India is stepping up as a global leader in wildlife conservation efforts, particularly in safeguarding big cats. India plans to collaborate with the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to ensure the survival of these majestic animals and their habitats worldwide.

At the inaugural IBCA assembly, a coalition of 95 countries focused on protecting the planet's seven major big cat species, Yadav emphasized India's commitment to sharing successful conservation practices. The assembly confirmed Yadav as IBCA President and S P Yadav as Director General.

Representatives from nine countries, including Bhutan, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan, participated in discussions. They ratified several foundational documents for IBCA, including its headquarters agreement and work plan, which will lay the groundwork for global cooperation in big cat conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

