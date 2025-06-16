Left Menu

Bata Group Appoints Panos Mytaros as New Global CEO

Bata Group has appointed Panos Mytaros as its new Global CEO, succeeding Sandeep Kataria. Mytaros, with over 30 years of experience in the footwear industry, will start on September 15, 2025. Under Kataria's leadership, Bata expanded operations and modernized practices, paving the way for future growth.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:39 IST
Bata Group, the multinational footwear giant, has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new Global Chief Executive Officer. Mytaros will be succeeding Sandeep Kataria, who played a pivotal role in navigating the company through periods of transformation and expansion.

Sandeep Kataria made history in 2020 by becoming the first Indian to helm the Switzerland-based footwear major as the Global CEO. Under his tenure, the company embraced digital initiatives, streamlined operations, expanded into new markets, and established a strong foundation for sustained growth.

Panos Mytaros brings over three decades of leadership experience in the footwear and leather industry to Bata, having held significant roles at ECCO, including CEO. His expertise in brand building and crafting compelling footwear collections positions him as the ideal leader to steer Bata into its next growth phase.

