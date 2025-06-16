Left Menu

Robin Wright's Pay Parity Journey and Insights on Streaming and AI in Hollywood

Robin Wright shares her experiences pursuing pay equality on 'House of Cards' and highlights the challenges and evolutions in Hollywood, including the rise of streaming and concerns over AI's impact. Honored with the Crystal Nymph Award, Wright discusses her multifaceted roles and future industry trends during the Monte-Carlo TV Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:26 IST
Robin Wright (Image source: Instagram/ @robingwright). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid reflection on her fight for pay parity with co-star Kevin Spacey in the Netflix hit 'House of Cards', actress and film producer Robin Wright recounted the unconventional path she took to achieve equal compensation. Speaking at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival, Wright revealed the workaround involved splitting her roles into acting, directing, and producing to secure three separate paychecks.

During the festival session, she explained, 'They said, 'Well, we can't pay you the same as an actor, so we're going to divvy it up to make it equal and make you executive producer, and then you can direct, and then we'll give you three different paychecks.' This creative solution was necessitated, she was told, because she had not won an Academy Award, according to Deadline.

Wright also reminisced about the foresight of David Fincher, who predicted the streaming revolution that 'House of Cards' was poised to spearhead. 'He said: 'You know, this will be our future... I think it'll be revolutionary,' she noted, reflecting on how far the industry has come. Despite expressing concerns about artificial intelligence's potential to displace jobs, she maintained acting would remain unaffected, citing the irreplaceable emotional depth of human performance. Wright, who was awarded the Crystal Nymph Award for her career achievements, continues to innovate, starring in and producing Amazon's 'The Girlfriend', and shared an exclusive clip during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

