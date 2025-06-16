Left Menu

India's Aerospace Marvels Shine at Paris Air Show

At the Paris Air Show, India's DRDO showcases aerospace innovation including next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems, reflecting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit. Highlights include homegrown platforms like Astra missile, HELINA, Light Combat Aircraft, and Airborne Early Warning & Control System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Paris Air Show, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) from India takes the spotlight, presenting the nation's advanced aerospace technologies. The showcase emphasizes next-generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), cutting-edge avionics, and indigenous defence systems, promoting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative globally.

The event, which began in France on Monday, sees India projecting its capability for self-reliance and strategic growth. The DRDO's social media post, using hashtags like #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, highlights collaboration and innovation. A video shares insight into India's key projects, gathering attention from international audiences.

Featured in the DRDO's presentation are significant developments such as the 'Astra' Beyond-Visual-Range missile, 'HELINA' anti-tank missile, the Light Combat Aircraft, the 'Swathi' Weapon Locating Radar, and the Airborne Early Warning & Control System. These advancements cement India's position as a formidable player in the aerospace and defence sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

