Final Farewell to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal: A Tragic Loss in Air India Crash

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, was laid to rest in Mumbai. His remains were transported from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, where family, friends, and notable figures gathered at his residence in homage before his cremation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:47 IST
The remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his final rites, officials confirmed.

After reaching Mumbai airport by morning flight, the casket was taken to his Powai home where family, friends, and locals paid tribute. Distinguished guests like Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and MLA Dilip Lande also offered their respects.

The plane, en route to London, crashed after departing from Ahmedabad on June 12, causing the death of all but one on board and 29 others on the ground. It was helmed by Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the DGCA.

