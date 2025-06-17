Final Farewell to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal: A Tragic Loss in Air India Crash
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, was laid to rest in Mumbai. His remains were transported from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, where family, friends, and notable figures gathered at his residence in homage before his cremation.
- Country:
- India
The remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his final rites, officials confirmed.
After reaching Mumbai airport by morning flight, the casket was taken to his Powai home where family, friends, and locals paid tribute. Distinguished guests like Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and MLA Dilip Lande also offered their respects.
The plane, en route to London, crashed after departing from Ahmedabad on June 12, causing the death of all but one on board and 29 others on the ground. It was helmed by Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the DGCA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Celebrates 11th Formation Day with Tributes and Aspirations
TN CM pays rich tributes to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary
Empowering Tomorrow: Gujarat CM Distributes JCBs in Gandhinagar
Tributes Pour In for Jazz Visionary and Activist Photographer Rashid Lombard
Tributes and Tears: Chhattisgarh's Bold Decline of Naxalism