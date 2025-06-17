Krombacher's SPEZI Soda Makes a Splash in India

Krombacher, Germany's largest privately owned brewery, has launched its premium cola variant SPEZI in India, partnering with Heimat Beverages from the Nirmaan Group. Since its introduction in December 2024, the distribution has expanded rapidly across major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa, and Gujarat.

According to Padmanabh Shah, Founder of Heimat Beverages, the demand from general trade, modern trade, Amazon, and HoReCa sectors has been highly encouraging. "The repeat orders are a testament to growing interest," Shah remarked. Additionally, SPEZI has seen substantial corporate orders for gifting purposes.

SPEZI is a non-alcoholic drink that combines cola and orange soda, appealing to consumers with its unique and fresh flavor. To further boost brand awareness, Heimat Beverages has launched an all-India campaign in PVR INOX cinema lobbies and a vigorous digital marketing push. This dual approach aims to engage consumers both offline and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)