Krombacher's SPEZI Soda Makes a Splash in India
Germany's largest privately owned brewery, Krombacher, has introduced its premium cola variant, SPEZI, in India through a partnership with Heimat Beverages. The new drink's distribution is expanding, with strong demand and repeat orders across major Indian cities. Marketing efforts include cinema campaigns and digital outreach.
- Country:
- India
Krombacher, Germany's largest privately owned brewery, has launched its premium cola variant SPEZI in India, partnering with Heimat Beverages from the Nirmaan Group. Since its introduction in December 2024, the distribution has expanded rapidly across major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa, and Gujarat.
According to Padmanabh Shah, Founder of Heimat Beverages, the demand from general trade, modern trade, Amazon, and HoReCa sectors has been highly encouraging. "The repeat orders are a testament to growing interest," Shah remarked. Additionally, SPEZI has seen substantial corporate orders for gifting purposes.
SPEZI is a non-alcoholic drink that combines cola and orange soda, appealing to consumers with its unique and fresh flavor. To further boost brand awareness, Heimat Beverages has launched an all-India campaign in PVR INOX cinema lobbies and a vigorous digital marketing push. This dual approach aims to engage consumers both offline and online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krombacher
- SPEZI
- Heimat
- Beverages
- cola
- India
- distribution
- marketing
- non-alcoholic
- flavor
ALSO READ
Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond
Designing the Urban Future: How India Can Plan Growth That’s Productive and Inclusive
India's Strategic Outreaches: Dismantling Terror Ties
Embraer will look at procuring components, services from India: CEO Francisco Gomes Neto tells PTI.
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.