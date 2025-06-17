Honoring a Hero: Last Rites of Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan
The last rites for Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who perished in the Kedarnath helicopter crash, were conducted in Jaipur. His wife, also a lieutenant colonel, led the funeral procession, with many attending to pay their respects. Chauhan was a retired Army officer and pilot with Aryan Aviation.
The city of Jaipur mourned the loss of Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, whose last rites were solemnly performed on Tuesday after the tragic Kedarnath helicopter crash.
Leading the procession with a heavy heart, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan held her husband's portrait as she marched, with slogans echoing his bravery and service.
Chauhan, a seasoned pilot and retired Army officer, was honored by many, including minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, at their residence where condolences and floral tributes were paid.
