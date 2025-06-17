Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Last Rites of Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan

The last rites for Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who perished in the Kedarnath helicopter crash, were conducted in Jaipur. His wife, also a lieutenant colonel, led the funeral procession, with many attending to pay their respects. Chauhan was a retired Army officer and pilot with Aryan Aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:01 IST
Honoring a Hero: Last Rites of Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Jaipur mourned the loss of Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, whose last rites were solemnly performed on Tuesday after the tragic Kedarnath helicopter crash.

Leading the procession with a heavy heart, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan held her husband's portrait as she marched, with slogans echoing his bravery and service.

Chauhan, a seasoned pilot and retired Army officer, was honored by many, including minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, at their residence where condolences and floral tributes were paid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025