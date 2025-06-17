Honoring a Hero: Last Rites of Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan

The city of Jaipur mourned the loss of Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, whose last rites were solemnly performed on Tuesday after the tragic Kedarnath helicopter crash.

Leading the procession with a heavy heart, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan held her husband's portrait as she marched, with slogans echoing his bravery and service.

Chauhan, a seasoned pilot and retired Army officer, was honored by many, including minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, at their residence where condolences and floral tributes were paid.

(With inputs from agencies.)