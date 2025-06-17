Temple Turmoil: Scuffle Between Priest and Guard Sparks Outrage
A video showing a scuffle between a priest and security guard at Himachal Pradesh's Maa Chintpurni temple has emerged online, causing public uproar. The incident, which took place in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is under investigation by authorities. The security guard has been removed following the altercation.
A recent video capturing a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, has taken social media by storm, prompting officials to launch an investigation.
The altercation reportedly happened in the temple's revered sanctum sanctorum, where attire protocol demands priests to wear dhoti-kurta. Sources reveal the dispute arose when the priest, clad in kurta-pyjamas, was asked by the security guard to adhere to the traditional dress code, leading to an argument and subsequent physical confrontation.
Outraged devotees expressed their concern after the footage went viral, compelling temple officer Ajay Mandiyal to announce strict measures, including the removal of the security guard from the premises, as a detailed inquiry unfolds.
