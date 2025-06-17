Temple Turmoil: Scuffle Between Priest and Guard Sparks Outrage

A recent video capturing a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, has taken social media by storm, prompting officials to launch an investigation.

The altercation reportedly happened in the temple's revered sanctum sanctorum, where attire protocol demands priests to wear dhoti-kurta. Sources reveal the dispute arose when the priest, clad in kurta-pyjamas, was asked by the security guard to adhere to the traditional dress code, leading to an argument and subsequent physical confrontation.

Outraged devotees expressed their concern after the footage went viral, compelling temple officer Ajay Mandiyal to announce strict measures, including the removal of the security guard from the premises, as a detailed inquiry unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)