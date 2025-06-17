Left Menu

Campus Controversy: Protests Against Kerala Governor's Saffronisation Moves

Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists protested against Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Kerala University over alleged attempts to saffronise the institution. Tensions grew as police stopped protesters from displaying anti-Governor banners. The incident follows the controversy over the display of RSS leaders' photos at Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at the Senate campus of Kerala University in opposition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The protestors accused him of attempting to saffronise the institution.

The demonstration occurred just before the governor's scheduled arrival for a meeting as chancellor. Following a brief confrontation with the police, some protesters managed to display posters of national icons, which were quickly removed.

Governor Arlekar's actions have sparked concerns following the display of RSS leaders' photos at Raj Bhavan. CPI and CPI(M) leaders criticized such moves, asserting they politicize constitutional roles.

